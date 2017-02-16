My function ranges in numerous themes of landscape, fantasy and the abstract. By means of stained glass mosaics, I investigate my really like of nature, styles, colours and the hand-manufactured. I usually seek out out and photograph organic environments by means of mountaineering and traveling. At the time back again in the studio, I translate them into imaginative, colorful impressions.

When coming up with new performs, I sketch, normally striving to produce something new and primary. I really like coming up with new styles and giving lifetime to funky creatures and inviting environments. For every single composition, I very carefully hand pick the stained glass which I then slice and condition into countless numbers of distinctive parts of glass to produce every single new mosaic.

I’ve been performing with stained glass mosaics considering the fact that 2007, soon after earning a BFA ’06 in High-quality Arts from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY. In 2014, I began teaching mosaics due to common demand from customers from my social media networks. Now though, I generally focus on expanding my possess artwork, hoping to deal with much larger and much larger performs whilst nevertheless giving an online mosaic class to those interested in discovering my approach.

Additional data: kasiamosaics.com

Spring Time Lotus Flower

The diverse themes by means of out my function are a way for me to investigate and to investigate whatsoever I locate intriguing. The selection of themes is tied by a common thread of pattern and shade.

Cascade Canyon

As far as my resourceful endeavors go, my finest really like, previously mentioned all else is the landscape. I am captivated by the American West and hope to convey that as a lot as I can. The mosaic previously mentioned depicts a scene I sketched showing the views from a backcountry campground in the Teton Mountains of Wyoming wherever I camped through my very first stop by backpacking vacation in the park.

Cathedral Sky

I produce vivid, dazzling compositions in glass as a reaction to what I locate most stunning, curious, and stimulating. This piece was influenced by an early Spring day in Boulder, Colorado wherever I made use of to stay.

Johona Mai

Most recently I’ve collaborated on an outdoor mosaic sculpture with sculptor, Kyle Cunniff. Right here she is set versus the Sangre De Cristo Mountains in the San Luis Valley of Colorado wherever I stay.

Purple Spiral

All the circles in this mosaic (as very well as in all of my function) are formed individually using tile nippers and arranged into a balanced composition.

Dallas Divide

I draw my creativity from the magic, mystery and magnificence of Mom Mother nature and my surroundings in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. This piece for illustration was influenced by the golden aspens set versus the San Juan Mountains near Telluride.

White Barred Owl

With this owl I needed to show its critical poise and the grandeur that these birds exude usually hunting down at us (or at their lunch) from significant up in a tree. Each and every time that I location an owl in a tree is feels like magic – I really labored to seize that.

Professor Hoodwink

This owl is a single of my all time preferred figures. The entire time whilst performing on him, I smiled and laughed most of the way by means of.

Trillium Lake

I photograph my surroundings which are later reborn as glass mosaic monuments to some of the most exclusive and stunning spots by means of out the United States. This mosaic is influenced by my vacation to the Mt Hood region of Oregon.

Polishing the glass mosaic adhering to the grouting process

I really like the hand manufactured aspect of mosaics. Each and every mountain, each individual tree, each individual circle, trapezoid,and many others. is individually hand slice by me and positioned into the mosaic a single by a single until the impression gets to be entire.