Some say about North Korea that the only types who smile are the “Dear Leaders” on the propaganda stuff. But after 6 journeys in the most closed state, I can say that North Koreans are not the robots a lot of depict… They also smile!
Even if they undergo from the absence of freedom and a dictatorship, they can have happy times in their life… This was not straightforward to get all those pictures as the guides that usually abide by you are usually suspicious, even when they see happy people!
More info:
ericlafforgue.com Woman With A Bunch Of Flowers In Pyongyang, North Korea Female Using In Kaesong North Korea Dances In The Park, North Korea Mass Dancing On April fifteen In Pyongyang, North Korea North korean soldiers in Pyongyang Very little woman in the Global Kimilsungia And Kimjongilia Competition, Pyongyang, North Korea Smiling North Korean Individuals, North Korea Smiling Female Soldier In Tower Of The Juche Idea, Pyongyang, North Korea North Korean Feeding on An Ice Product In A Park On Nationwide Day, Pyongyang, North Korea North Korean Learners Undertaking Ballroom Dance On September nine, Pyongyang, North Korea Kids Functioning In Songdowon Global Children’s Camp, Wonsan, North Korea Employee Woman At Hungnam Fertiliser Complicated, Hamhung, North Korea Electrical energy Corporation Chief Obtaining Pleasurable In A Park Kaesong Waterfall, North Korea North Korean Learners Undertaking Ballroom Dance On September nine, Pyongyang, North Korea Individuals Obtaining Pleasurable At Kaeson Youth Park, Pyongyang, North Korea Kids Fishing, Wonsan, North Korea North Korean Waitress Participating in Accordion In A Cafe, Pyongyang, North Korea Employees For the duration of A Break, Nampho, North Korea Female Soldier Smiling Sporting Cap With Purple Star, Samjiyon Ryanggang, North Korea Youthful Female In Standard Dress Smiling, Pyongyang, North Korea Elderly Woman Smiling With Toothless Grin, Pyongyang, North Korea Man On Wall Waving Hand, Pyongyang, North Korea Actors Sitting On Measures And Smiling At Pyongyang Film Studio, North Korea Attractive Youthful Woman Smiling At Camera, Kaesong, North Korea Youthful Mend Laughing At Kaeson Youth Park Pleasurable Honest, Pyongyang, North Korea Two Boys Pausing In Front Of Navy Uniform, Chonsam, North Korea Trendy Teenager In Pyongyang, North Korea Tutorial laughing in Mount Paektu
