Some say about North Korea that the only types who smile are the “Dear Leaders” on the propaganda stuff. But after 6 journeys in the most closed state, I can say that North Koreans are not the robots a lot of depict… They also smile!

Even if they undergo from the absence of freedom and a dictatorship, they can have happy times in their life… This was not straightforward to get all those pictures as the guides that usually abide by you are usually suspicious, even when they see happy people!

Woman With A Bunch Of Flowers In Pyongyang, North Korea

Female Using In Kaesong North Korea

Dances In The Park, North Korea

Mass Dancing On April fifteen In Pyongyang, North Korea

North korean soldiers in Pyongyang

Very little woman in the Global Kimilsungia And Kimjongilia Competition, Pyongyang, North Korea

Smiling North Korean Individuals, North Korea

Smiling Female Soldier In Tower Of The Juche Idea, Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korean Feeding on An Ice Product In A Park On Nationwide Day, Pyongyang, North Korea

North Korean Learners Undertaking Ballroom Dance On September nine, Pyongyang, North Korea

Kids Functioning In Songdowon Global Children’s Camp, Wonsan, North Korea

Employee Woman At Hungnam Fertiliser Complicated, Hamhung, North Korea

Electrical energy Corporation Chief Obtaining Pleasurable In A Park Kaesong Waterfall, North Korea

Individuals Obtaining Pleasurable At Kaeson Youth Park, Pyongyang, North Korea

Kids Fishing, Wonsan, North Korea

North Korean Waitress Participating in Accordion In A Cafe, Pyongyang, North Korea

Employees For the duration of A Break, Nampho, North Korea

Female Soldier Smiling Sporting Cap With Purple Star, Samjiyon Ryanggang, North Korea

Youthful Female In Standard Dress Smiling, Pyongyang, North Korea

Elderly Woman Smiling With Toothless Grin, Pyongyang, North Korea

Man On Wall Waving Hand, Pyongyang, North Korea

Actors Sitting On Measures And Smiling At Pyongyang Film Studio, North Korea

Attractive Youthful Woman Smiling At Camera, Kaesong, North Korea

Youthful Mend Laughing At Kaeson Youth Park Pleasurable Honest, Pyongyang, North Korea

Two Boys Pausing In Front Of Navy Uniform, Chonsam, North Korea

Trendy Teenager In Pyongyang, North Korea

Tutorial laughing in Mount Paektu