I’m “Die Elster”, a digital artist from Germany. My nickname is German for “the magpie”. I like all users of the corvid loved ones so I have choosen this lovely black and white fellow as my eponym.

Since I was I was a very little kid I developed artwork. Initial by drawing later on with photography and lastly digital manipulations with photoshop. Staying inventive is my passion, my life style. I can not reside devoid of making a thing. Occasionally lovely, sometimes scary. But sometimes even with a greater which means in mind…

About two a long time back a fantastic friend of mine, Julie, had a analysis of a malignant melanoma. It is inoperable so it was her sentence to dying. She is at this time in a palliative therapy but there is just about no hope. Each individual working day could be her past working day. But as a substitute of offering up, she commenced to fight. The melanoma grew to become her archenemy which she termed Invoice. So it is Julie vs. Invoice. She commenced combating. To get all individuals factors completed that she started – like her studies. And she is even now combating to take pleasure in all individuals tiny factors that keep on being in her brief existence. To keep a very little bit good quality of existence between all her solutions in healthcare facility.

Her wrestle was well worth the effort and hard work. With an preliminary expectation of existence of just 50 percent a yr she mastered to even now be alive and dwelling her existence with a positive mindset. She fullfillls her dreams of travelling or getting a fantastic time with friends. And she is engaged to support other folks with cancer.

Even though she faces the eternal darkness of a nigh dying at any 2nd, she is hardly ever surrendered combating her individual human body that devours her from inside. I was seriously impressed by Julies wrestle. Even though there are times when she feels weak and the cancer appears to be to seize control, she hardly ever gave up her positive mindset. She has usually a smile on her face and discounts with her predicament by an enormous total of (darkish) humor.

Out of my enormous respect I questioned Julie to collaborated on a very little task. To illustrate her wrestle and make it visible to each folks struggling the exact destiny and individuals folks who can not see her fight at the very first gaze. Julie is my own tremendous-heroine. Julie is Cancer Female, who is in an everlasting fight agains her really individual nemesis Malignenta.

Die Elster proudly offers:

The malignant enemy in her body….

Malignanta destroys her human body

Cancergirl kicks back again!

Upcoming to her wrestle from cancer, Julie has to fight from the maelstrom of her depression also