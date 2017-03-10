Hi there! I’m Catherine Holmes. I’m a British photographer based in New Zealand and for the past handful of a long time, I’ve been generating wild and special/nuts pictures of animals, with a individual focus on cats.

Why cats, you talk to? I did this because I prosper on the glance of abject disappointment and disgust from my topics.

I normally located the strain of photographing people rather demanding. Do they like me? Do they consider I’m interesting? Do they consider I glance like I know what I’m undertaking? When you work with cats, that strain is off. They do not like you. They do not consider that you glance interesting and they really could not treatment significantly less if you know what you’re undertaking. You are starting off from zero. The strain is lifted!

My adore of the colder seasons, primarily Halloween and Christmas, are normally apparent in my work. I are living in an location of New Zealand that will get no snow. And becoming a Brit, I really really overlook it. So I try and create it anytime I can. I also go a small nuts all around Halloween (the most imaginative getaway of all!) so there is a significant amount of money of ghosts and spookiness in this article.

Along the way, I’ve also worked with canines and bunnies and extra recently ducklings and mice. I’m hoping this 12 months to expand out to even extra animals (pleeease, anyone, discover me a donkey!) but in the meantime, I imagined I’d team together some of my work from the past handful of a long time. Delight in.

Extra details: Fb | catherineholmesphotography.com

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats

I produced a vocation out of frustrating cats