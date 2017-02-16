Do you see the penguin? Why did I do two penguin sculptures and positioned them in the waters about my hometown Landskrona?

I wanted to merge two points. Initially that the environment and world-wide warming is staying positioned in the backseat in numerous international locations at the moment. It’s not a precedence and it requires to be. Glaciers and the Antarctic ice are melting at an alarming level. Imagine about the environment as your individual entire body, if it is unwell. You would do anything to make it well all over again. It would be your most important precedence.

Second, I wanted to do a general public set up that both equally introduced smiles to people’s faces and created them feel. Each and every day we are bombarded with news about horrible points that occurs all around the environment. And men and women just shuts down, I get it. It’s difficult to treatment about each solitary poor matter that occurs. That why I wanted to technique this set up a further way. A adorable penguin on an ice sheet. That is harmless and enjoyable. That opens men and women up to take it in, quit for a moment and with any luck , feel: ”How did that penguin get here? It’s adorable but out of place… Oh, it is possibly due to the fact the ice is melting… That is not excellent, perhaps I should really do a thing about it…”

More information: Instagram

Landskrona, Sweden

Outside the metropolis council, Landskrona, Sweden

Outside the metropolis council, Landskrona, Sweden

This is in a moat just outside the house the city’s artwork gallery

Floating about

Creating off, in my studio, pretty much concluded

Their 1st elevator ride was enjoyable!

Here’s how I created it: