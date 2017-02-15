When I noticed MV Coldplay – Up & Up for the to start with time, I was quite impressed. There is no doubt pretty much all MV Coldplay song is quite awesome. But in my impression Up & Up was the ideal MV ever. Due to the fact of every single scene to scene quite imaginative make us want to be in a the diverse worlds.
Picture if there was lifestyle on the cloud, or a globe in which fish and humans can lifestyle collectively, a village on the back again of turtles, and a thing like that.
And now this my surreal function, hopefully you delight in men!