I made this piece initially in university as component of my state-of-the-art drawing study course. The assignment was to generate a drawing made up of an object.

I chose chameleons as my subject matter to serve as a metaphor for the inner/outer self.

Even with well known perception, chameleons improve shade according to temper/mental condition. The chameleon on the down below is a metaphor for the best. Its coloring and situation signify a content and pleasurable condition.

The chameleon previously mentioned is the opposite condition. The two signify distinctive sides of the self in flux, presented in a balancing-act kind of situation.

Developing the chameleons totally out of small coloured glass beads was a pretty tedious, meditative process that authorized for a great deal introspection.

Each glass bead was individually selected and glued.

The final result is an allegorical self-portrait for distinctive sides of the self, made at a time when I was still finding and creating myself.