Pleased Brainy touched on some of my health care issues (Crohn’s Condition), issues that lifestyle just take place to offer me. As I generate this, I have a little in excess of six yrs of sobriety. And when there are absolutely various points that factored into my past drug use, I resolved to just take responsibility and thoroughly clean up my act in January of 2011.

As a lot as I would like to say that lifestyle became “perfect” just after acquiring sober, the actuality is that just is not genuine. Daily life did, even so, develop into immensely better (and fortunately, is still continuing to do so). This sequence is about that space that exists for me in between undertaking the appropriate/sober matter and wanting to revert to previous approaches/behaviors. This space has develop into a location for Cognitive Dissonance. Thankfully, I have uncovered to not worry this space and in its place, embrace it.

I produced this photo sequence to support with the Cognitive Dissonance of my own sobriety

