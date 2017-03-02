When Chaplin fulfills Darth Vader and Natalie Portman in Black Swan rubs shoulders with the Mad Hatter! All of them remaining characters who knew how to go away their mark on the seventh art (cinema) by their visible prowess.

I utilized three things to make the illusions you have before you – makeup, light, and electronic editing. Make-up artist Joris Souris helped me with the morphing of the designs with his magic hands and delicate touch.

I go away you with these 12 attractive reincarnations of some of our favourite motion picture figures, let them acquire you into their worlds!

The Mad Hatter

Darth Vader

Nina Sayers

Edward Scissorhands

Leeloo

Captain Jack Sparrow

Neytiri

Charlie Chaplin

Frankenstein

Nosferatu

Batman

Joker