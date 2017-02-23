Hi! My identify is Maria and I’m from Greece.

I have been included in art my total lifetime, and lastly on 2015,I managed to graduate from Wonderful Arts University, which was my biggest dream. Thanks to my university knowledge, I am in the pleasant position to illustrate children’s publications, occupy as a children’s art tutor and final but not the very least, to do what I love most, in a daily foundation: Draw.

Upcoming stage is to locate new strategies to specific what my heart is craving and seize every possibility that will be handy to have on with my enthusiasm for arts.

My favourite medium is watercolor and by means of that, I wanna specific the playful side of my most favourite subject, animals.

Animals are so close to my heart and have been generally, so I’m making an attempt to specific that by means of my art which is the only way for me to connect, it generally felt correct that way…

I hope you guys delight in my journey so much!Enable me know what you think!

Additional data: society6.com | Facebook | Instagram

Watercolor animals by Illustrations of goals

