Do you like travelling? I’m sure most of you will response “Oh of course!” So do I. That is why I made the decision to paint metropolitan areas and modest towns of my state that I have been frequented.

I like doing the job with watercolor and I have started painting about a yr and a fifty percent ago. But to convey to the reality I have often been connected with many artwork varieties. When I went to faculty, I attended added classes in artwork faculty, we attract with unique resources there except watercolor, and I have by no means been wondering about qualified painting with watercolors right until 2015. Many yrs just after graduation from complex university, I started finding out image manipulation method in Photoshop, teaching images, and then out of the blue discovered cleaning soap generating. Finally I have came to the content I experienced by no means researched in artwork faculty – watercolor.

So in these watercolor landscapes you will see architectural sights and sites of Russian metropolitan areas I like most of all.

More details: Instagram | Etsy

Palace Square, Saint Petersburg

Vyborg

Fishermen’s village, Kaliningrad

Valaam island in the northern section of Lake Ladoga

Tatar Point out Puppet Theatre, Kazan

The Kremlin wall, Nizhny Novgorod

Point out Weapons Museum, Tula

Fireplace-observation watchtower, Kostroma

Promenade, Plyos

Drinking water tower, Svetlogorsk