Do you like travelling? I’m sure most of you will response “Oh of course!” So do I. That is why I made the decision to paint metropolitan areas and modest towns of my state that I have been frequented.
I like doing the job with watercolor and I have started painting about a yr and a fifty percent ago. But to convey to the reality I have often been connected with many artwork varieties. When I went to faculty, I attended added classes in artwork faculty, we attract with unique resources there except watercolor, and I have by no means been wondering about qualified painting with watercolors right until 2015. Many yrs just after graduation from complex university, I started finding out image manipulation method in Photoshop, teaching images, and then out of the blue discovered cleaning soap generating. Finally I have came to the content I experienced by no means researched in artwork faculty – watercolor.
So in these watercolor landscapes you will see architectural sights and sites of Russian metropolitan areas I like most of all.
