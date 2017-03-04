I am Vivien Szaniszló. I like to paint considering the fact that I was a youngster. My will work usually highlighted by vivid colours and expressivity.

As yrs went by I striven to fill my pictures with much more and much more feelings. Mostly the human relations are in the heart of my portray. I like to dissect our relations with ourselves, every many others and with the planet we are living in.

The most critical thing for me is that if you encounter my pictures come across on your own a important assumed-essence, what can achieve a special sense as distilled in your soul, so it can make doable to split you out of each day’s greyness.

