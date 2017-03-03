I commenced out this challenge soulfully mainly because I have usually wanted a collection because as extended as I can don’t forget. Of study course, contemplating the cost tags and exotic lands one have to journey through just to capture the elegance of nature is anything all us bad artists just cannot really find the money for. So I’ve determined to make my own collection. Simply because why not? Bulk of the illustrations are made with Posca Markers on sanded olive woods and whichever supplies I could obtain. Hope you’d like it!

The Peacock Spiders – The Little Dancers

The Ladybugs

The Tortoise Beetles

The Wasp Moths

Maratus Volan – The Peacock Spider

Cosmosoma Thia – The Tiger Moth

Allomyrina Dichotoma – The Japanese Rhinoceros Beetle

Eupatorus Gracilicornis – The Five-horned Rhinoceros Beetle

Odontolabis Mouhoti Elegans – The Stag Beetle

Dicronocephalus Wallichi Bowringi

Amyloterus Prasinus

Aspidimorpha Miliaris – The Tortoise Beetle

Cosmisoma Martyr

Creobroter Gemmantus – Indian Flower Mantis

Pandinus Impertator – The Emperor Scorpion

Sceliphron Caementarium – Black & Yellow Mud Dauber

Trachelophorus Giraffa – The Giraffe Weevil

Triatoma Sanguisuga – Mexican Kissing Bug