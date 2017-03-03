I commenced out this challenge soulfully mainly because I have usually wanted a collection because as extended as I can don’t forget. Of study course, contemplating the cost tags and exotic lands one have to journey through just to capture the elegance of nature is anything all us bad artists just cannot really find the money for. So I’ve determined to make my own collection. Simply because why not? Bulk of the illustrations are made with Posca Markers on sanded olive woods and whichever supplies I could obtain. Hope you’d like it!
The Peacock Spiders – The Little Dancers
The Ladybugs
The Tortoise Beetles
The Wasp Moths
Maratus Volan – The Peacock Spider
Cosmosoma Thia – The Tiger Moth
Allomyrina Dichotoma – The Japanese Rhinoceros Beetle
Eupatorus Gracilicornis – The Five-horned Rhinoceros Beetle
Odontolabis Mouhoti Elegans – The Stag Beetle
Dicronocephalus Wallichi Bowringi
Amyloterus Prasinus
Aspidimorpha Miliaris – The Tortoise Beetle
Cosmisoma Martyr
Creobroter Gemmantus – Indian Flower Mantis
Pandinus Impertator – The Emperor Scorpion
Sceliphron Caementarium – Black & Yellow Mud Dauber