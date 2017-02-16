Hey there! My title is Diana, I am a 28-calendar year previous vinyl nerd from Germany. I applied to do stencils with spray paint due to the fact I was a teenager, but about a calendar year ago I identified coffee as a paint medium for myself and I started drawing with brushes.

I generally just use coffee leftovers in varying dilutions. In some paintings I a dash of watercolor.

Since new music is fundamentally my most significant passion and I invest most of my free time listening to vinyl documents, I started drawing my beloved artists. Hope you like them!

Gil Scott-Heron (2017)

Prince, 2016

Charles Bradley, 2016

The Significant Lebowski, 2016

The RZA (Wu-Tang Clan), 2017

Laura Lee (Khruangbin), 2017

Minnie Riperton, 2016

Travis Bickle (Taxi Driver), 2016

Trumpet (2016)

Oddisee & Excellent Compny (2016)

Jimi Hendrix (2016)

Tom Waits, 2016

Raoul Duke (Worry And Loathing In Las Vegas), 2016

David Bowie, 2016

