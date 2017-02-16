Hey there! My title is Diana, I am a 28-calendar year previous vinyl nerd from Germany. I applied to do stencils with spray paint due to the fact I was a teenager, but about a calendar year ago I identified coffee as a paint medium for myself and I started drawing with brushes.
I generally just use coffee leftovers in varying dilutions. In some paintings I a dash of watercolor.
Since new music is fundamentally my most significant passion and I invest most of my free time listening to vinyl documents, I started drawing my beloved artists. Hope you like them!