I Photograph Human Hands That Tell Stories

Arms constantly mesmerized me. I imagine they summarize our everyday living journey. I am not speaking about palm looking through and understanding the upcoming of people. It is about how each and every just one of us has his journey carved and formed his hands.

They are like the eyes, they reveal what’s concealed below the floor. They are an important portion for our evolution and survival. Early individuals used it to ignite a fire, hunt, struggle and other survival steps. They are the principal portion that assists us to excel our abilities throughout all the industries because the starting of time. The palm lines in our hands unveil the fundamental fact about our life. They uncover our wrestle, load, position, and the everyday living passage that we chose.

In this constant sequence, I am making an attempt to seize the details of the human hands about the planet and from the different scope of everyday living. Men and women from tribes, villages, and metropolitan areas. It was not uncomplicated for me to request people to choose these pics. It was definitely tough. Lots of people explained me as an idiot, crazy, an undercover police officer who is making an attempt to choose fingerprints, etc…

At the conclusion, this is my personalized very best photo sequence. The hand photo of the Masai tribal boy (approx three several years) is just one of my favorite pics of all time. Have a appear at it, it shows you how blessed we are.

Additional details: Instagram

Tribal boy (approx three several years)

Elderly tribal woman

Holy guy

Blacksmith

Pottery maker

Hairdresser

Elderly tribal guy

Elderly tribal lady

Elderly tribal woman

Elderly tribal lady

Driver

Gardener

Tribal lady

Woman

Soldier

Holy guy

Elderly tribal woman

Elderly tribal woman

Barber

Holy guy

Carpenter

Tailor

Mechanic

Elderly tribal woman

Holy guy