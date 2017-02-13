It does not snow in Amsterdam really normally, but when it does, it is enchanting. The metropolis turns into a Grimm fairy tale: you search up in the white sky and assume to see Frau Holle shaking a pillow, covering streets and canals with shiny snow crystals.

I photograph Amsterdam normally, but I sense most information performing so all through snowfall – the white blanket is calming, the entire metropolis appears so pure and innocent-, I just hope my photos replicate individuals inner thoughts and make you as delighted hunting at them, as delighted I was even though using them.

Much more info: beabird.net