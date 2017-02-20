Months in the past I had envisioned a newborn set up with a fox flower crown. I was encouraged by the wonderful orange red shade of some wool roving I arrived throughout. I built the fox and flower crown by hand and resolved my small fox should really be peaking out of a cotton area.

Considering that cotton fields are not little one welcoming, and we never have lots of of them in Japan, I settled for some dried cotton. I took these pics at the beginning of this 7 days of a little one girl named Freya. Nowadays I observed

Satisfied Brainy’s publish about an true fox named Freya! I assumed it was just lovely that this small fox and sweet little one share such a wonderful name.

