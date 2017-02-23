Whilst I’m a german Photographer dwelling in Germany, I’m the good news is only dwelling all over 60km from the border to the Netherlands.
And it just so transpires that I’m an architectural photographer as perfectly, traveling to the Netherlands at any time so often.
The present day style and design and architecture of the Netherlands have constantly astonished me! It seems that just about every tiny city has its have unique style and design. Whether or not it’s a bridge, a skyscraper, a hotel or some other architectural masterpiece – just about everywhere you appear you’ll come across some clever and wonderful present day patterns in architecture.
I have not noticed most of this country’s beauty, I’m certain! But what I have noticed so far would make me want to pay a visit to and photograph the Netherlands time and time again!
