I recently went on a shorter, spontaneous photography vacation. 3 of my friends and I departed our hometown of Budapest and headed for a single of Croatia’s largest Nationwide Parks encompassing the Plitvice Lakes.

The overall region of the Nationwide Park is 295 km2, and the floor region of the lakes is 2 km2. There are sixteen lakes positioned in a North – South way, stretching out in a garland form, positioned in the Kapela Mountains. Above millions of yrs, the Korana Creek has carved a deep valley into the Southern, limestone locations of the mountain, strongly characterized by karst processes.

The development of the Plitvice Lakes was also the final result of these transformations. The limestone results in dykes, sills and other constructions in the karst rivers and streams. (Opposite to usual sizzling drinking water formations, limestone tufa precipitates out of cold drinking water here). The lakes’ intense blue coloration is the final result of this karst incidence.

Limestone development is a ongoing system by which different waterfalls are shaped. Above time, the drinking water adjustments its mattress, leaving its former way dry, and in convert raising new formations elsewhere. We could say, Plitvice is under no circumstances the exact same as right before.

We nearly hiked the entire region having difficulties with the cold and 50 % a meter of snow. A couple of my pictures from the tour beneath.

More details: Facebook

The frozen world of thousand waterfalls, Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

