My good friend Iina Laitinen (Mae Rye as her cosplay name) makes breathtakingly convincing costumes to reenact her favourite figures. For a photographer like me, the costumes are like eye-candy with all their aspects and stories powering the well-known figures. Realizing how a lot meticulous function it needs to set a costume with each other, I assumed she deserves to have her function portrayed in a fitting surroundings, with a contact of some photoshop magic. Around the program of pair of years, I finished up capturing and retouching 8 of her costumes, every single surpassing the other with their fairytale glamour. Seeking at this collection of figures now, I can only admire her talent and versatility.

My favourite character is Princess Leia, which is yours?

Extra info: anttikarppinen.com | Facebook | Instagram

Alice in Wonderland

Princess Leia, Star Wars

Madeline Hatter from Ever Right after Significant

Elsa from Frozen

Princess Merida

Adekan Shiro Yoshiwara

Princess Serenity, Sailor Moon

Woman Loki