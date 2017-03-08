I Rescue And Care For Chickens In Paradise

My name is Julie and I am residing my dream in South Africa. I stay on a farm and treatment for all sorts of animals but I have one species in abundance. Chickens!

When we moved here tiny more than a calendar year ago, there were being around thirty Chickens residing in our backyard garden. We by now had a couple of our personal and I built a passion out of it. I have rescued various flocks of chicks, chickens with disabilities and even a clutch of eggs. We enable character consider its training course as a lot as doable and make it possible for them to feed off of the land and stay a organic joyful lifestyle.

I love to nurture and treatment for residing beings. I think it is what I was place on this earth to do.

I get to wake up to this every single working day. My paradise!

My woman Pinky. RIP stunning. She was the only ‘loving’ hen I have ever fulfilled

Pinky

Molo, the unique hen that begun all of this! This is her initial clutch of chicks named Twisty and Peach

Molo

My boy Money who is a doting father to chicks in will need

Egg collection. Holding the flock to a workable dimensions which is about thirty-40

Molo the Natural beauty

Molo

Twisty – aptly named after his ‘scissor beak’ deformity

Me with Vito and Friedo. I lifted these from eggs

Vito and Friedo. Developing up quickly!

Molo & Pinky

The adolescents!

Normal attractiveness

Alvin and his squad

Our wonderful pet dogs London & Money who have a tendency to the flock with me every single working day

Peek – A – Boo!