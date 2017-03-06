I’m Agata Boba – a Polish illustrator and graphic designer. I present how anxiousness influences my lifestyle.

Some of my illustrations under aided me get by way of it when it was finding negative.

Do not be reluctant to vote for your favorite!

Permit me introduce myself

Meditation – not as straightforward as I envisioned

I’m these a mess and my tummy hurts badly. My cat does not give a damn

Social gatherings – can I go home previously?

Worrier – level pro

I also have some hidden skills

Some anxiousness trigers

Supertired

What the hell, Entire body??

Bash really hard (or read through a ebook)

Hairdresser- completely ready, steady, reduce!

Journey suggests improvements and being considerably from consolation

My tummy life a parallel lifestyle

I’m also amusing and talkative

Hopeless and joking about it

Wor(k)ing out

Sh*t, it occurs once more

but often it is shockingly excellent

What the hell was I contemplating?

Hopeless once more

Restoration is extended and you generally truly feel by yourself

Dizziness – symptom and cause of large anxiousness level

Supercharging myself part 1

Supercharging myself part 2

Overthinking – what a pity it is not an Olympic activity

Whatiffing – does any one pay for that?

Each day achievements

Points that helps make me quiet

Cures part 1

Cures part 2

Cures part 3