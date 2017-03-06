I’m Agata Boba – a Polish illustrator and graphic designer. I present how anxiousness influences my lifestyle.
Some of my illustrations under aided me get by way of it when it was finding negative.
Permit me introduce myself
Meditation – not as straightforward as I envisioned
I’m these a mess and my tummy hurts badly. My cat does not give a damn
Social gatherings – can I go home previously?
Worrier – level pro
I also have some hidden skills
Some anxiousness trigers
Supertired
What the hell, Entire body??
Bash really hard (or read through a ebook)
Hairdresser- completely ready, steady, reduce!
Journey suggests improvements and being considerably from consolation
My tummy life a parallel lifestyle
I’m also amusing and talkative
Hopeless and joking about it
Wor(k)ing out
Sh*t, it occurs once more
but often it is shockingly excellent
What the hell was I contemplating?
Hopeless once more
Restoration is extended and you generally truly feel by yourself
Dizziness – symptom and cause of large anxiousness level
Supercharging myself part 1
Supercharging myself part 2
Overthinking – what a pity it is not an Olympic activity
Whatiffing – does any one pay for that?
Each day achievements
Points that helps make me quiet
Cures part 1
Cures part 2
Cures part 3