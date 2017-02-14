I’m an artist from Berlin, Germany and began painting when I was 6 yrs outdated. It is protected to say I’ve used about one hundred,000 hours drawing and painting. A couple yrs back I began painting on shoes due to the fact I’m a pretty major sneakerhead and did not want to put on kicks that other folks can have too. Now I shell out about twelve hours on each individual pair of sneakers that I customize and hand paint. I’ve even produced a pair for Steve Aoki. The strangest ask for I’ve at any time gotten was a pair of Trump kicks – which I haven’t began 😀

