Hy, my identify is Claudiu, I’m from Romania and I am 24 years previous. I make handmade art considering that 2013. I started out with 3d origami, also created a brand for a soccer staff from 25.000 origami parts.

three years in the past I have found Perler bead and I truly desired to check my skill’s and soon after a lot of tasks, only from Hama MIDI in past 2-three years, this is what I have accomplished. Total particulars multicolor lion head. This is my very first venture from residence MINI Perler ( 2.5mm parts )! sixty one.5 cm x forty two.5 cm / seventeen colors.

