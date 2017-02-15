I generally assumed, if you are likely to do something, do it correctly. So following paying a couple of yrs living and operating in Australia. My fiancee and I made a decision to do a little bit of touring. Very well, really we assumed, let’s see it all! So we acquired a van of a local electrician, fitted it out into a camper, named it Vanessa and strike the street!

We expended hrs upon hrs driving, walked on hundreds of beaches, Viewed almost each and every sunrise and sunset as well as ate a entire whole lot of tinned meals!

35,000km afterwards we were being back again in which we started, the major lap total! Below is just a modest range of the photos I took together the way as memories.

Additional facts: tomrexjessett.com | Instagram

Evenings in the outback with Vanessa the camper. WA

Spa Pool, Karijini Nationwide Park. WA

Sea Cliff Bridge, NSW

A child turtle at sunset. NT

NW coast of Tasmania

Hogarth Falls, Tasmania

A lone tree on the beach, QLD

Empress Falls in the Blue Mountains, NSW

The Twelve Apostles, Vic

Starry evenings at The Pinnacles, WA

Tasmania from earlier mentioned

Boab trees in The Kimberley, WA

These South Australia sunsets! SA

Byron Bay lighthouse, NSW

Wangii Falls in Litchfield Nationwide Park, NT

Kangaroo on the beach at Blessed Bay. WA

A waterfall on Uluru.. a rare sight! NT

Uluru at sunset. NT

Central Sydney, NSW

Cradle Mountain Nationwide Park, Tasmania

Sugarloaf Rock, WA

Kermits Pool in Karijini. WA

New Years Eve in Sydney, NSW

Milky way evenings in Esperance, WA

Wharton Seaside in the vicinity of Esperance. WA

Discovering The Devils Marbles, NT

My close friend on the beach getting a selfie with a wild kangaroo! Esperance, WA

Observatory Seaside, Esperance, Southern WA

Epic white sand dunes, WA coast near to the Pinnacles

Uluru, Northern Territory