I generally assumed, if you are likely to do something, do it correctly. So following paying a couple of yrs living and operating in Australia. My fiancee and I made a decision to do a little bit of touring. Very well, really we assumed, let’s see it all! So we acquired a van of a local electrician, fitted it out into a camper, named it Vanessa and strike the street!
We expended hrs upon hrs driving, walked on hundreds of beaches, Viewed almost each and every sunrise and sunset as well as ate a entire whole lot of tinned meals!
35,000km afterwards we were being back again in which we started, the major lap total! Below is just a modest range of the photos I took together the way as memories.