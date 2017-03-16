I preferred to get shots considering the fact that I´ve commenced taking shots as a journey photographer ten several years ago and in 2016 I was prepared to take a look at that not known country. I didn´t know what to assume but I was extremely psyched and knew that excellent image-places are waiting. Before I travelled to Japan I attempted to locate the places I preferred to shoot and commenced browsing the online to locate appealing spots. When I was prepared I selected practically 200 places on my map and I knew I won´t make them all.

I was fascinated of the distinction involving perfectionism and their link to their natural environment and character from the starting. Japanese most frequent religions, shintoism and buddhism are alive in each individual corner of the country. Even significantly away in the middle of the ocean, on the hightest mountains and in the darkest forests I identified some shrines and torii, the standard Japanese gates most typically identified at the entrance of or within just a Shinto shrine. A torii symbolically marks the transition from the profane to the sacred. As a photographer I like to build crystal clear, minimalistic shots in black and white but in Japan I commenced employing my colour skills to intensify the robust contrasts of japanese lifestyle. Most of the time I am performing with unique neutral density filters to boost the influence of minimalism in my will work. The lengthier I am able to exposure my shots, the clearer the shots for the reason that I am loosing each individual structure of the drinking water and the sky. After 3 months of discovering Japan for my to start with time I knew that I definitely will arrive back again as before long as possible. A great deal of intriguing spots are nonetheless waiting for me although I drove extra than six.000 kilometers in that small time. Japan, we will meet up with once more!

Extra facts: bewegungsunschaerfe.de

Ebisu Daikoku

Fish Entice

Kyokusen

Mangetsuji Ukimido

Mōsō

Nori I

Nori II

Nunobiki

Opus

Umeda Skyline

Ribbon Chapel

Tōdai

Torii – Shosanbetsu

Torii II – Matsue

Torii III – Shirahige

Torii V – Meoto Iwa

Torii VI – Isosaki

Torii VII – Meoto Iwa

Torii VIII – Hokkaido