Harry Potter (it is really a Harriet Potter as it is a beautiful minimal woman), I’d had this strategy for a although a fab woman in The us would make me hats and props, this took twelve several hours about (I don’t typically edit to this serious).

This is a mixture of about 8 distinctive elements, so numerous mom and dad nowadays grew up with the question of Harry Potter and appreciate this set up. I appreciate that as these youngsters develop and their sense of question and creativity develop. Ideally seeing them selves as fictional figures will gasoline the magic of childhood question! And gosh don’t infants search so cute all curled up and sleepy. The time passes so so swiftly.

A lot more information: lizwoodphotography.co.uk

Harry Potter

Sunflowers

This hanging prop I built from two really cheap hula hoops, toddler of study course was hardly ever actually in the hoop but edited in later on, toddler safety really needs to appear 1st.

Cheshire cat new child

How fortunate was I to get this smile with the Cheshire cat hat on!

Baby sunflower