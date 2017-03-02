I am a graphic designer and illustrator who loves audio so I decided to incorporate my passions into one particular challenge. In this article is a glimpse at 40 of the lyric illustrations from my selection (In complete I have achieved more than a hundred drawings now).

The intention of this challenge is to check out unique hand lettering designs and illustration strategies. It is also a ton of fun for me to deliver the imagery and vibe of a track to lifestyle. I develop these not for a revenue, but for my really like of audio and only sharing resourceful art with many others. Acquire a look through and see if you realize your favored tracks down below I also get lyric requests and really like to hear what many others are listening to. Remark your favored track and I may possibly just illustrate it!!

To stay up to day with my lyric series comply with along down below. ALSO, be sure to give credit history to me if you re-submit any of my illustrations. Stealing artwork is not cool! *Liam Neeson voice* I will come across you…

Extra facts: Instagram | behance.web

“No Extra Unfortunate Songs” by Tiny Combine

“Crash” by Usher

“80s Mercedes” by Maren Morris

“Are You Confident?” by Kriss Kross Amsterdam & Conor Maynard ft. Ty Dolla $ign

“Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran

“5 Years of 1 Direction” Functions lyrics and tracks titles from the band’s initial 4 albums.

“You’re Gonna Reside Permanently In Me” by John Mayer

“Say You Won’t Permit Go” by James Arthur

“Shout Out To My Ex” by Tiny Combine

“Nobody Love” by Tori Kelly

“Machine” by Scott Helman

“Snap My Fingers” by Bridgit Mendler

“Secret Love Song” by Tiny Combine

“Once In A While” by Timeflies

“Wolves” by 1 Way

“Love” by Allen Stone

“Girls Converse Boys” by 5 Seconds of Summer time

“Do I Wanna Know?” by Arctic Monkeys

“Let Me Love You” by Justin Bieber

“Black Magic” by Tiny Combine

“Nothing Like You” by Dan + Shay

“Cool For The Summer” by Demi Lovato

“Talking Dreams” by Echosmith

“DNCE” by DNCE

“I Do What I Love” by Ellie Goulding

Help you save My Soul” by JoJo

“Let It Go” by James Bay

“NO” by Meghan Trainor

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban

“Tears” by Cleanse Bandit feat. Louisa Johnson

“This Town” by Niall Horan

“F.A.B.” by JoJo

“Jealous” by Rozzi Crane

“Bacon” by Nick Jonas

“Poison” by Rita Ora

“Technically Single” by Tayler Buono

“Blue Jean Baby” by Scotty McCreery

“Humble & Kind” by Tim McGraw

“All Night” by The Vamps

Keep track of titles & lyrics from 1 Direction’s album Four