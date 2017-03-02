I am a graphic designer and illustrator who loves audio so I decided to incorporate my passions into one particular challenge. In this article is a glimpse at 40 of the lyric illustrations from my selection (In complete I have achieved more than a hundred drawings now).
The intention of this challenge is to check out unique hand lettering designs and illustration strategies. It is also a ton of fun for me to deliver the imagery and vibe of a track to lifestyle. I develop these not for a revenue, but for my really like of audio and only sharing resourceful art with many others. Acquire a look through and see if you realize your favored tracks down below I also get lyric requests and really like to hear what many others are listening to. Remark your favored track and I may possibly just illustrate it!!
To stay up to day with my lyric series comply with along down below. ALSO, be sure to give credit history to me if you re-submit any of my illustrations. Stealing artwork is not cool! *Liam Neeson voice* I will come across you…