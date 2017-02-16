I uncovered this outdated Kindle 3 in our E-Waste box at Maker’s Asylum, Delhi. It was not performing so I determined to open it up. The again is held in area by a dozen tabs all over the sides. I employed my finger nails given that section of the again experienced presently popped open. There are 24 screws holding everything in area. I employed a Phillips head screwdriver to get rid of them.

Upon opening it I uncovered: Monitor was damaged Digital pieces ended up corrodedTried to cost its battery with common charger, It didn’t get chargedSo everything was useless but wait !! The system is however great!

So I converted this outdated damaged Amazon Kindle to a review lamp so I can however use it to go through Real publications.

Damaged Kindle Tale

Repairing LEDs

I preset 5050 LEDs in area of Kindle’s display screen location. LED strips are self adhesive so its straightforward to repair them on a surface area. To simplicity the relationship I cut positives from one side and destructive terminals of LED strips from yet another conclude. Then striped a copper wire and connected all positives of one side and all negatives of yet another. For diffusing the light I employed a translucent plastic sheet and sandwiched it with very clear sheet which was on Kindle display screen presently.

Making Stand

The stand is made making use of two pieces hooked up to each other making use of self taping screws and one small section to attach it with Kindle. I employed lumber and cut out curved form with jigsaw. The Kindle is hooked up to the small triangular piece by a nail and tremendous glue so its preset forever. The triangular section connected to stand by a screw. So it can be tilted also. Right after chopping it I sanded it making use of hand grinder with sanding pad attachment.

Making Foundation

The base was made out of an outdated plank which was section of a bench. Applying circular observed I cut it to the demanded duration. I also trimmed skinny wood from all sides making use of circular observed to expose cleaner wood. On top and bottom surface area I employed hand planer to get rid of the paint and get cleaner wood. I then ran the closing block on table router to route the edge profile.

Electronics Housing

To household the electrical power offer I marked the location on the bottom surface area of the Foundation block and switch then I chopped out the wood. For inside wiring I drilled a hole by way of the cavity made for switch to the cavity made for electrical power offer. The side on which switch is mounted is the front side. For Enter AC wire I drilled yet another hole in the again side to the electrical power offer chamber. Once more yet another hole was drilled from top surface area to the electrical power offer chamber to hook up wires from electrical power offer to the LEDs.

Pen Stand

Pen Stand was made making use of 3mm wood sticks joined alongside one another to type four walls making use of tremendous glue. Right after building four sides, I employed Dremel to cut it out to duration and sanded it to give clean edge making use of sanding attachment. In corners I still left an extended adhere and drilled 3mm holes on the top surface area of the Foundation Block to repair the pen stand on it.

Wiring

From domestic AC to electrical power offer I employed typical 2 core wire connecting neutral right to electrical power offer and phase by means of switch. I soldered all connections and employed heat shrink sleeves to reduce brief circuits.

I uncovered an outdated 4 core CCTV Cable, stripped it making use of cutter, took two white wires from it and coiled it all over a pen. I employed this coiled wire to hook up the electrical power offer output to the LEDs within Kindle.

Ending

Now that all the pieces ended up made I employed Berger Wooden Keeper polyurethane and utilized it making use of linen fabric. Observe: Avoid cotton for sharpening as it may possibly leave small fibres on the surface area of the wood. Once the polish is dried I assembled all the pieces alongside one another making use of wood screws. I also coated the electrical power offer in the bottom making use of a small piece of plywood. Ending wood does the actual magic, the texture came out actual pleasant.