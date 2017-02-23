TinyRobots are just one-of-a-sort creatures produced entirely out of recycled components: discarded electronics, pc pieces, screens, MP3s, keyboards, mouses and a lot of many others.

Machine upgrades are starting to be a lot more and a lot more frequent for a lot of of us. Regrettably, as well a lot of people give virtually no assumed to what gets to be of all those discarded gizmos, and neither are most gadget suppliers.

I try to preserve digital squander out of the natural environment by earning these up-cycled characters, assembling the elements and remodel them into a little something a lot more than just scrap. Just about every TinyRobot is thoroughly encased in resin, effortless to carry all around with you! They even come with a certificate of adoption! Robots are people as well!

Far more facts: Etsy

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli

I Turned Electronic Squander Into Tiny Robots (portion two)

Image credits: 11pixeli