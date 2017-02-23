Starting a working day with a cup of espresso is a ritual that inspires me to make even craziest strategies arrive genuine. A espresso stain on a napkin can direct to the curious considered of portray with espresso. So, I was fired up with an offer you to paint with espresso. I straight away considered of the iconic scene of Audrey Hepburn with a cup of espresso and croissant in Breakfast at Tiffany‘s. It embodies femininity and independence I’m pursuing in all my operates.

Obtaining challenged myself I dipped my paintbrushes into espresso. Coffee preparation will make all the variance. I experimented with portray with caffè americano, but didn‘t get the ideal influence. Espresso made all the variance. It took only two cups of strong espresso for a portray measuring one hundred x 70 cm. At initially look the portray looks like a watercolour. Layers on layers of espresso give the portray a awesome sepia influence with exclusive brown tones of various shades.

Painting with espresso does have far more benefits than just an exciting knowledge – there is no afternoon slump, the power is revved up until the conclusion of the working day. The portray, my paintbrushes and arms smelt of espresso for days later on.

More details: agneart.com