Immediately after capturing classical mild trails for a while I imagined about how to make anything distinct, how to give it a personal contact.

I was curious to see what would I get if I connected LED’s to the front wheel of my bike. I applied retail store acquired lights but also made my individual devices to get the mild and shades precisely how I wanted them.

The plan of this undertaking is to create the very same designs in distinct spots with distinct shades, to present the elegance of the places and the elegance and symmetry of the designs made.