I Visited The Fox Village In Japan, The Fluffiest Spot On Earth

Foxes are my tutorial animal. Each time I’m having difficulties the most, they often exhibit up in some way. I have a number of fox tattoos and I’m in all probability gonna get extra.

In January 2017 I traveled to Tokyo to get a TESOL certification. I are living in Mexico, so being in Japan is 1 of those people after in a lifetime prospect. That is why I couldn’t permit go the opportunity of paying out a visit to the Fox Village.

It was a 2 hours ride on the Shinkansen (bullet coach) to get to Shiroishi, Miyagi. After I obtained there, I requested the guard was could I get a taxi and he was super nice and known as 1 for me. This is not a unusual thing in Japan, it looks to me that all over the place individuals are incredibly friendly and they go out of their way to assist you.

five minutes later, as he said on the phone, the taxi driver was there. On the way, he showed me an lovely album of Zao Kitsune Mura (Fox Village) which only manufactured my exhilaration amounts go around the leading.

Soon after 30 minutes we ultimately arrived. He gave me a card with his phone quantity and told me I could request an individual to contact him every time I was finished.

The entrance rate is only 1000¥ (8usd) and they reveal to you in English how to behave you within. If a fox gets as well close you are supposed to exhibit dominance. Really don’t lean down result in they may possibly technique at the rear of you and try out to bite. Be thorough with your backpack and possessions result in they are territorial animals which necessarily mean they are in all probability gonna pee on your stuff. And most importantly, beneath any situations do not try to contact them.

Of system, I didn’t observe any of these instructions. I traveled all the way from Mexico, what was I supposed to do, just not do it? And nope, I didn’t get peed on.

