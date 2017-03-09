In the summer of 2016, I traveled to Finland to accomplish a aspiration of mine: viewing and photographing the incredible brown bears that stalk by means of the historic Taiga forests.

They go silently, foraging for fruits and berries among the marshes. Just one bear, in unique, stood out. Nicknamed Brutus, this massive male bear was when regarded as the greatest bear in Finland. The very first time I saw him was mesmerizing. He swaggered out of the mist and sniffed at the air, ahead of going for walks across the marsh in entrance of me.

I invested 2 months in a cover in the forest, waiting around for 15 several hours each individual working day right away. Each individual glimpse I caught of Brutus formed a memory I will in no way neglect. At times, his massive frame was just a several meters from my cover. Holding really silent and switching my camera into ‘quiet mode’, I was able to take illustrations or photos without having disturbing him.

