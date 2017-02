My title is Milena and my enthusiasm is generating miniature foodstuff jewelry. Just about every appeal, ring or earrings is a distinctive jewelry.

I just check out to make everything that I crave to eat 🙂 When I desire of an apple pie, as an alternative I make a miniature pie appeal with additional cutting board with dough and apples!

I am an artist and I commenced doing work with polymer clay by chance. I saw this kind of jewelry which a female was promoting in the park and was curious what is the substance. Then I made the decision to check out it myself and fell in enjoy with the pоtentials in front of me!

More information: Etsy

I want to make everything delicious by generating sensible miniature foodstuff jewelry from polymer clay

