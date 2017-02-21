To me, stones are not basic components or canvases for painting photographs on. Between all those people various stones on a river lender, just one stone, looking like an animal, catches my eye. When I locate a stone, I really feel that stone has observed me much too. Stones have their own intentions, and I contemplate my encounters with them as cues they give me it’s Okay to go in advance and paint what I see on them.

So the stones I choose to paint on are not arbitrary, but my major opposites with whom I have founded a connection, which evokes me to work with them. In my encounters with the stones and in my art, I regard my opposites in toto, so I never ever method stones, and would never ever cut off an edge to change the condition. Stones might slide exterior our usual definition of residing organisms, but when I believe of the very long time it normally takes for a stone to transform from a huge boulder in the mountains to the dimension and condition it has, as rests in my palm, I really feel the heritage of the earth that the stone has silently witnessed around the millennia, and I really feel the tale within it. I really feel the breath of a daily life within just about every stone, so often I paint though I discuss to the stone as I hold it in my hand.

In purchase to convey out the residing becoming that I really feel in the stone to its surface area, I carry on really meticulously. I contemplate action by action, for case in point, no matter whether I am positioning the backbone in the right location. Does it really feel right? Am I forcing some thing that disagrees with the purely natural condition of the stone? I tread meticulously. I put my paintbrush to the stone when I truly really feel that it is the right brushstroke. In this perception, my painting is a dialogue with the stone. It is the stone that determines what I paint on it, not me. The art I want to develop is a daily life newly born in my arms through my dialogue with the stone. I want to paint the daily life, the residing spirit of the becoming I really feel within the stone.

I paint the eyes at the really conclude, and I contemplate my work done only when I see that the eyes are now alive and looking back straight at me. To me, completing a piece of work is not about how considerably depth I draw, but no matter whether I really feel the daily life in the stone.

