Icehotel is the world’s first hotel made of ice and snow. Founded in 1989, it is reborn in a new guise every winter, in the Swedish village of Jukkasjärvi – 200 km north of the Arctic Circle. The Torne River, the arts, and creating a setting for life-enriching moments are at the heart of it all.

Each year, this hotel creates a new design of its rooms and facilities. How is this possible? Because the hotel is made of ice!

19 individually themed art suites, developed by experts from around the world – from the Swedish sculptor who created the giant elephant in the room of the snow, to ice bar and ice bus.

This winter season there is big news— a whole new ice experience to be enjoyed alongside our classic Icehotel experience. ICEHOTEL 365 is a permanent structure that will include luxury suites, each with private relax and bathroom, and art suites, all sculptured by selected artists. As well as a large ice bar that serves champagne, and an ice gallery. This ice experience can be visited year-round and is cooled by solar panels during the summer months.

Because of the snow, which went on to create the hotel, could be blind about 700 million snowballs. (Photo Icehotel.com):

Ice bedroom. (Photo Icehotel.com):

3. Ice Bar. (Photo Icehotel.com):

4. Luxury ice chairs. (Photo Icehotel.com):

5. And the icy stairs. (Photo Icehotel.com):

6. In each room maintained at a temperature of -5 to -8 degrees Celsius. (Photo Icehotel.com):

7. (Photo Icehotel.com):

8. The beds – skinning reindeer with additional thermal sleeping bags. (Photo Icehotel.com):

9. “London Underground”. (Photo Icehotel.com):

10. In one of the rooms there is a snow elephant. (Photo Icehotel.com):