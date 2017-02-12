It’s no big secret that the US government, like many others in the world, is dominated by men. This means that choices are often made about women’s bodies based on biased and patriarchal thinking. What if the tables were turned?

LA-based illustrator Katie Rose has imagined this alternate universe in a series of cartoons posted on CollegeHumor. They tackle issues like body shame, reproductive health, and pharmaceutical pricing inequality, but with men at the foot-end of it all. The first frame, showing a group of elderly female politicians making rash decisions on men’s rights, is chillingly relevant to today’s political climate.

Though a cartoon alone can’t change governmental flaws, it opens the door on important discussions that can. Share this post with the men in your life who might see things more clearly from a different angle.

More info: Twitter