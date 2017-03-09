If you have at any time experimented with to assemble IKEA household furniture, you know that there is no lack of screws, Allen wrenches, and other very little fasteners that inevitably get misplaced all through your construct. For individuals that are not savvy in household furniture construction, it’s a disheartening encounter. Perfectly, not any longer IKEA has lately released a series of snap alongside one another household furniture akin to a jigsaw puzzle.

To make this tool-significantly less structure a fact, IKEA designed a new variety of joint. Identified as a wedge dowel, it’s specifically meant for wood solutions. A table, for occasion, has a modest ribbed knob at the best of its leg, which is then inserted into a pre-drilled hole in the tabletop. It requires no glue and can be taken aside and reassembled numerous times without the need of damaging the dowel.

IKEA acknowledged the point that it provided a whole lot of very little fittings with each individual of their solutions. This deluge of materials is often a turnoff for prospects, as nicely as a squander in assets. By incorporating the wedge dowel, you are conserving time, and IKEA is conserving revenue on giving all the metal fasteners.

The exclusive structure was initially released in 2014—as a check of concept—in the Regissör storage solutions and Stockholm cupboards. Now that there is evidence it works, IKEA intends to integrate the program into other pieces. The Lisabo table, which went on sale previously this calendar year, is the 1st to involve the wedge dowel. It can make a massive distinction in assemble times. IKEA’s range and offer manager Jesper Brodin instructed Dezeen,“I truly set alongside one another a table, which applied to just take me 24 minutes to assemble but took me three minutes to simply click alongside one another.”

The Lisabo table went on sale previously this calendar year. It’s the 1st to involve the exclusive wedge dowel.





Master much more about the advancement of the wedge dowel in the video down below.

All pictures through IKEA.