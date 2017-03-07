IKEA’s household furniture has a reputation for staying trendy and practical, but also immensely difficult to assemble. Immediately after numerous decades of brainstorming and producing, they may well have last but not least solved the problem, and now they are introducing household furniture which is stronger and less complicated than ever prior to.
Their breakthrough was the innovation of the wedge dowel, a curved block that slides and locks into an opposite slot, allowing for pieces of household furniture to be ‘snapped’ with each other devoid of any screws or equipment. Suppliers save on cash and sources, when consumers save on headaches. IKEA place the wedge dowel on trial in 2014 with their Stockholm cupboard established, and its positive reception led them to create it more.
The Lisabo desk, observed beneath, is the most up-to-date marvel of wedge dowel technology. It’s constructed to final, and can be taken aside, moved, and reassembled very easily.