If you are a person who thinks that every little thing is far better with a cat, you are not on your own. Illustrator Katie Ruby has combined felines with wordplay and pop culture in her entertaining sequence known as The Punderful Entire world of Cats. In this lighthearted undertaking, Ruby has imagined the creatures as distinctive people from famed guides, movies, as very well as artists and writers. Every single illustration includes its personal charming, cartoon-model cat puns that are guaranteed to make you crack a smile.

The Punderful Entire world of Cats began as a kind of “escapism” for Ruby soon after coming dwelling from her working day task at a greeting playing cards studio. “Initially I posted photographs of my doodles straight from my sketchbook onto Instagram, Facebook and Twitter,” she tells us in an e mail. “Now that I am a freelance Illustrator, I ensure that the moment a 7 days (if possible) I consider the time to do the job on a new pun, and entirely render in shade.” Each individual punny drawing commences in her sketchbook and then can make its way to her computer wherever she provides shade and texture.

Just as Ruby unwinds by drawing The Punderful Entire world of Cats, she would like to move along its similar enjoyable qualities to you. “I also have drawn some coloring in webpages which you can download from my site for totally free,” she suggests. Grab your colored pencils and markers!

