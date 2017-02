My identify is Masha Klot. I’m a Russian illustrator traveling and living in Southeast Asia for the final 4 months. For the duration of my journey, I make sketches about humorous moments, new sites and normal scenarios that I have faced in Asia.

Listed here are some of my most current travel sketches.

Really like mountains

The rice paradise

North Thailand

No spicy

Breakfast with Mrs. Cat

Dream put

Cozy streets of Chiang Mai, Thailand

Best 3 phrases from Vietnam to us

My comfort and ease zone