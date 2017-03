My spouse and I obtained married on December 11, 2016. At the time she was fifteen months expecting. The working day following the wedding day we left for a a few and a half month vacation about the earth.

Along the way we’ve documented our spending plan backpacking adventures through images and vlogs on PowrCupl.com.

We have also documented her being pregnant through some entertaining images! Below are twelve photographs of the escalating child bump in various international locations!

fifteen Months Expecting – Lengthy Beach, California

sixteen Months Expecting – Viceroy Vacation resort, Bali

seventeen Months Expecting – Amed, Bali

18 Months Expecting – Ubud, Bali

19 Months Expecting – Krabi, Thailand

20 Months Expecting – Chiang Mai, Thailand

21 Months Expecting – Chiang Rai, Thailand

22 Months Expecting – Bangkok, Thailand

23 Months Expecting – Ho Chi Minh Town, Vietnam

24 Months Expecting – Rome, Italy

25 Months Expecting – Pisa, Italy

26 Months Expecting – Milan, Italy

27 Months Expecting – Krakow, Poland