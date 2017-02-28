Icelandic photographer Gunnar Freyr woke up to the audio of a tree breaking in his back garden and noticed the significant snowfall coming down. He grabbed his camera and ventured into the city centre to seize these superb shots of a magical evening. Snow depth was measured at 51 cm at 9 am this morning in the capital which breaks the file of 48 cm in February in 1952. Only when has this been exceeded, in January of 1937 when snow was 55 cm.

The images ended up taken in Reykjavik amongst 3 and five am.

More facts: Gunnar Freyr, Instagram (h/t: icelandmonitor)

