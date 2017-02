Alexey Lovtsov is an professional marriage ceremony and portrait photographer from Ulan-Ude, Irkutsk, Russia. For his outrageous venture “I’m Siberian”, Alexey captured seashore social gathering with cocktails and volleyball on the frozen lake Baikal in Siberia. Stunning white ‘sand’, perfect sunshine, blue waves on the horizon, close friends, a great mood… and -20C (-68F).

Far more data: Alexey Lovtsov, Instagram (ht: photogrist)





















