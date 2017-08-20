Disney Dollars, listed one by one to the US, the Cuban peso, intended only for local residents, the bill “Sochi-2014”, coin 25 euro – virtually every country can be found unusual currency. And the usual money, which pay in supermarkets, often serve as a pleasant and even nice about the last trip as a reminder. And after some ten years and does a dream become a coin collector.

Currency limited action

US dollars – the most common currency in the world. It would seem that may be of interest in usual, though expensive, green pieces of paper, but their course, as well as rare or old banknotes and coins. However, there is a dollar and quite quotable cartoon counterpart. Despite the fact that the bills with images of Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Dalmatians, Snow White, the Little Mermaid and other Disney characters, in the first place, like children, the currency – it is a serious means of payment. However, only in the Disney theme parks, resorts and cruise ships. But the US dollar exchange rate against the dollar Disney – one to one.

3. Euro cartoon counterparts there. But there is a rather expensive coin. By the 25th anniversary of German reunification, the Federal Republic issued a commemorative coin with an unusual rating. From the 1st October 2015 in the 25 euro coin came into circulation and acts on the territory of Germany as an official means of payment. Commemorative coin – it is a common practice in Europe, but most of the face value of that kind of money – 2 euros. By the way, the cost, for example, to “Yandex-market” ranges from 285 to almost 3 thousand. Rub.

Mistakenly Rarity

Famous collectors Chilean pesos get random. In 2008, the government released a batch of coins of denomination of 50 pesos, which have made a mistake in the name of the country – CHIIE instead CHILE. More than a year the coins were in circulation, and only then noticed the mistake. Naturally, the head of the Mint has been fired.

One of the most beautiful banknotes considered Maldivian rufii . Their design is reminiscent of watercolor paintings of ships, fishing boats, marine life, scenes from the life of the locals. No less beautiful bright and colorful Fiji Dollar bills and Bermuda. And those and others depict the local flora and fauna as well as sights. Money is more like a greeting card, and not just on the banknotes.

7. But the “best bill in 2012” by the international banknote community has been recognized by the Kazakh tenge denomination in 5000 in the series “Kazakh Eli”. On the front side of the banknote depicts the monument “Kazakh Eli” – a symbol of independence of Kazakhstan, on the back – country circuit card, the top of the monument of independence and the building of hotel “Kazakhstan” in the background of the mountains of Trans-Ili Alatau. I did not stop Kazakhstan. A year later tenge again won in the nomination “The best banknote of the year” for the commemorative banknote 1000 tenge devoted to the Turkic writing. In 2015 the banknotes 10 000 tenge, with a snow leopard in the center, topped the rating of the most beautiful currency.

8. Let us recall our own. In Russia, it has its own currency trends. Notes issued for the Olympics in Sochi , the appeal does not meet – they are in the hands of collectors.

9. In the autumn of this year in Russia there will be new banknotes in denominations of 200 and 2000 rubles , with the symbols of Sevastopol and the Far East.

10. But the commemorative banknotes for the World Cup in 2018 the year in denominations of $ 100 can be made of plastic or a mixture of paper and plastic, its design has not been approved. One of the options is as follows:

Plastic Banknote

11. In the UK, has recently entered the back of the first plastic banknote par value of £ 5 . Experts claim that this bill is a more solid, not afraid of water, and counterfeits. That’s similar to the nominal value of 10 pounds sterling should appear, and by 2020 – to 20. By the way, plastic money is not news, polymer banknote in circulation nearly 50 countries – from Haiti to Nepal.

12. Banknote 10,000 tenge issued in Kazakhstan in 2003, with a snow leopard on a background of mountains.

13. Every denomination South African rand shows the animal from the ” Big Five .”

14. New Zealand’s five dollars , in circulation since 1999.

15. colorful bill 500 francs from French Polynesia with flora and fauna islands.

16. Money Costa Rica (Costa Rican Colon) also deserve attention. Here and coral reef and bull sharks and starfish.

17. Beautiful Malaysian banknotes issued in 2012.

18. 5000 shilling banknote from Tanzania.

19. Rs 1,000 from Indonesia.

20. The Canadian five-dollar bill , showing children playing ice hockey.

21. The Qatari Riyal.

22. One Egyptian pound.

23. 100 dirhams a shopping center in Dubai. Watermark in the form of a falcon.

24. The one-dollar bills from the Bahamas.

25. Banknote from Honduras.

26. The Nigerian naira.