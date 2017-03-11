In the yrs next President Obama’s easing of vacation limitations to Cuba, far more and far more Individuals have ventured on educational visits to this at the time shut off island country. Not long ago, commercial director and photographer AJ Bleyer of Introduction Films spent 10 times identifying the natural beauty of Cuba.

Fortunate for us, with camera in hand, he was able to capture beautiful visuals of what lifetime in Cuba looks like these days. As an American touring to Cuba, Bleyer most definitely went into the vacation with selected expectations of Cuban lifetime. Lively, vibrant, and vivid, his visuals capture the spirit he felt in the course of his journey.

We just lately had a prospect to capture up with Bleyer, talking about his firsthand impressions of the island country, and how locals felt about the fast improvement of the state. Study our exceptional job interview beneath and discover what his suggestions are for other Individuals who would like to vacation to Cuba.

Can you explain to us a minimal little bit about oneself and Introduction Films?

Hello there! I’m AJ Bleyer, and I’m a commercial director and photographer. About three yrs back I started out a manufacturing business in Los Angeles identified as Introduction Films. It’s grown substantially, and we now generate media content for a range of luxury brands. We’ve shot every little thing from natural beauty and glamor to foods and beverage, but our roots are undoubtedly in automotive media. We’ve been fortuitous sufficient to shoot for some of my favorite producers, like Ferrari, Tesla, and Aston Martin.

What spurred the vacation to Cuba?

I had hardly ever remaining the United States ahead of, so this was in fact my initially Ever intercontinental vacation. I was further than thrilled to not only discover about Cuban culture but also felt that this was a rare possibility to working experience Cuba in its recent condition.

Anything from the autos to the architecture is reminiscent of the 1950’s glory times, but with the impending increase of US tourism (and the money that will come with it) numerous truly feel it won’t be long ahead of Cuba’s exclusive landscape is modernized and reworked. In that regard, I was genuinely keen to working experience the state now, ahead of it variations.

Did you have a set strategy of what you required to see?

The weekends major up to the vacation were being undoubtedly spent carrying out on the web investigate and collecting suggestions from good friends who have frequented. Following plenty of “Cuba” lookups on YouTube and Netflix, I had a loosely-scheduled strategy for our 10-working day vacation. We had restaurants we required to examine out and landmarks we required to see, but our most important fascination was in merely attempting to working experience the real Cuba. In hunting to discover about the state, we each required to remain absent from the touristy resort regions and attempt our most effective to working experience the state a little bit far more authentically. Though we undoubtedly had some prepared things to do each individual working day, elements of the vacation were being also spent checking out the streets, assembly the locals and consuming mojitos.

In hunting to discover about the state, we each required to remain absent from the touristy resort regions and attempt our most effective to working experience the state a little bit far more authentically. Though we undoubtedly had some prepared things to do each individual working day, elements of the vacation were being also spent checking out the streets, assembly the locals and consuming mojitos.

Did you have a notion of what the state would be like ahead of you arrived?

Truthfully, I had certainly no notion what it would be like. The photographs and movies I had witnessed of Cuba nearly did not glimpse real, and I knew it was heading to be not like any where I had ever been ahead of. Following landing and obtaining in a taxi, we started driving by means of the city to our Airbnb. Passing by means of Havana at sunset for the initially time was something I’ll hardly ever neglect.

The dilapidated buildings, vivid hues and basic autos supply an nearly too much to handle amount of eye-sweet in every way. As a photographer, it felt as if virtually every little thing I saw would’ve made an outstanding photograph. But there is something about Cuba that merely just can’t be captured by means of visuals. The state is just so…. textural.

The other reality of Cuba is that it’s battling economically. And contemplating that I had hardly ever traveled to a establishing state ahead of, I genuinely had no notion what to assume when we landed. Though we ate delectable foods, stayed in wonderful Airbnbs and felt very safe and sound there at all occasions, seeing the dwelling circumstances for the regular Cuban was very sobering. Lots of folks were being devoid of footwear, and as a vacationer there you stand out very evidently from the locals. But even with the country’s economic condition, the atmosphere there is very exciting, upbeat and optimistic. The folks were being exceptionally helpful, and all people would seem to unite by means of a shared celebration of audio. Tons of audio. Tons of dancing. It’s brilliant.

Lots of folks were being devoid of footwear, and as a vacationer there you stand out very evidently from the locals. But even with the country’s economic condition, the atmosphere there is very exciting, upbeat and optimistic. The folks were being exceptionally helpful, and all people would seem to unite by means of a shared celebration of audio. Tons of audio. Tons of dancing. It’s brilliant.

Is there an particularly unforgettable working experience you’d like to share?

Halfway by means of the vacation, we traveled to Varadero, a smaller sized seaside group east of Havana. We arrived late at night, and our host made available to make us breakfast in the morning. The up coming morning, we walked up the brilliant blue staircase to the patio, in which we were being greeted by not only an Astounding breakfast spread but a lovely rooftop look at of the city.

I bear in mind sipping my espresso and using in the lovely landscape as a best morning breeze blew by. We the good news is were being keeping at that Airbnb for quite a few nights, and it was the absolute most effective way to commence the working day. If you strategy on traveling to Varadero, here’s a hyperlink to the put we stayed. Kati was a terrific host.

You mention that traveling to Cuba was like stepping back in time. How so?

I knew it would be amazing to see basic 1950’s autos driving all around, but it ended up becoming so considerably far more than that. The architecture in the city is outstanding, with numerous of the buildings getting been constructed as early as the 1700-1800’s.

Moreover, the state is mainly devoid of internet—which was also a new working experience for me. So among the previous buildings, basic autos and lack of technologies, you genuinely get a feeling that you’ve been transported not only to an additional world but to an additional period. It’s a amazing working experience.

How was your interaction with locals?

Apart from Cuba exceeding ALL of my visual expectations, it was outstanding to working experience a international culture for the initially time. I was a minimal nervous as to how we’d be obtained as American holidaymakers, but the folks of Cuba were being all exceptionally warm and inviting. Though SOME English is spoken there, I do advise reviewing some Spanish ahead of heading.

As holidaymakers, we were being generally approached by locals who made available suggestions to community eateries and retailers. From time to time it was because they had a small business fascination intuit selected institution, and often it was an genuine advice. As time went on, I bought improved at pinpointing the distinction.

A person working day we took a taxi out to Viñales, a smaller sized agricultural region dwelling to numerous of the country’s tobacco fields. We were being accompanied by our English speaking tour manual, Yanara, who not only delivered outstanding perception about Viñales but about the state at massive. We probably spoke with her far more than any other community on our vacation, and it was a genuinely educational working experience. Listening to about the details of modern day-working day Cuban culture were being as fascinating as discovering about the country’s rich background. She genuinely was a phenomenal tour manual and I very advise her if you’re hunting for a single. You can

e-mail her to set up a tour.

Certainly Cuba has changed marginally over the very last quite a few yrs, coming a little bit far more open up to modern day advancement. Did you get a feeling of this alter?

Following traveling to, I can say with self-confidence that Cuba’s exclusive preserved landscape will glimpse very unique in the in the vicinity of future. The alter is taking place now. As we walked together the coastline, virtually every previous ocean-front lodge was becoming reworked and renovated. Tons of design almost everywhere. The city is shifting, and there is an air of suspense among all people to see what the future of the state will glimpse like.

I questioned quite a few locals if they were being in any way nervous about this impending alter, but was content to discover that there is genuinely no worry about the improve of American tourism. Though the financial state and landscape are rapidly reworking, the passion and vibrancy of Cuban culture would seem like it’s right here to remain.

Cuba is nonetheless mainly unvisited territory for most Individuals. Did you truly feel welcome there? Any information you’d give to future people?

I felt exceptionally welcomed, and safe and sound at all occasions (even with my significant camera strapped all around my neck at night). The total state is very welcoming to holidaymakers in basic. As significantly as information goes, I do have a range of suggestions. To start with and foremost, world-wide-web is very restricted so I very advise an offline map to enable you get all around. I utilized “Maps.Me” and it labored terrific.

I also advise bringing bathroom paper, as most institutions never have it. The city is astonishingly smoggy, so I ended up packing (and working with) Claritin for most of the vacation. I also advise packing some emergency Pepto Bismol. Last of all, do NOT consume or brush your enamel with the faucet water there except if you want a super upset stomach (I’m speaking from working experience right here) so be watchful to only consume bottled water, and question for your drinks with no ice at smaller sized eateries.

What do you hope folks occur absent with when hunting at your visuals?

There are numerous pics coming out of Cuba presently, but I hope my visuals portray each an artistic AND exact illustration of the state. My visuals are not overly romanticized. There are stray animals and weak dwelling circumstances. But there is also an outstanding and exclusive natural beauty there not like any I’ve ever expert. It’s outstanding to think that an completely unique World exists only two hundred miles absent from the Miami coastline. I genuinely advise you stop by, particularly if you’re in the US. It’s so near!

Introduction Films: Web site | Fb | Instagram

granted authorization to use photographs by AJ Bleyer / Introduction Films.