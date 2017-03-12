In research of refuge from the bustling city landscape of Birmingham, England, photographer Adam Fowl finds silent sanctuary in the forests that he takes advantage of to produce his fairy tale worlds. He brings into aim imaginative stories from his thoughts although incorporating deep human emotion. This strong combination invitations his viewers into the dreamy, fantastical scenes.

Frequently pairing surreal put up processing with props that he builds, just about every photograph is as if you are having a glimpse into the everyday living of a fairy tale character—before they recognize they’re the hero of their possess story. To do this, Adam’s imagery provides small pieces of magic that retain a solid feeling of actuality. We’re capable to set ourselves in the footwear of his subjects.

We were grateful for the possibility to get a Driving The Lens search into Adam’s conceptual pictures.

Scroll down to examine our special interview with Adam Fowl about his conceptual pictures.

Can you tell us a bit about your journey into pictures?

I started off my pictures journey back again in 2012. My twin sister was scouted by a modeling agency and required a portfolio set with each other. We experienced little income at the time so I took some pictures in my yard and that form of bought the ball rolling! I at first considered I needed to get into vogue do the job but soon after finding the do the job of Tim Walker and other artists online I liked the conceptual/good art part that you can produce.

What are some of your interests?

Pursuits other than my pictures include looking at and strolling.

Where do you call property?

Residence for me is the outdoor and currently being somewhere exactly where I can entirely switch off from the world.





Your do the job is surreal and loaded with creativity, how do you remain influenced?

The time period “keep going” evokes me a lot. Every time I shoot I come to feel like I discover a new point, whether or not it’s to do with my digital camera equipment or just how I go about capturing. I’m also influenced a lot by nature and stories.

How do you opt for your styles?

I adore doing work with new faces! My pictures lends by itself to surreal scenes so I like to do the job with incredibly normal on the lookout women. I specifically adore capturing people with long hair as I feel it adds an ethereal element to my pictures.

You typically use oneself as a model for your imaginative pictures, how do you set up your shoot?

I’ve only not long ago dived into self-portraits and I’m getting myself liking it additional and additional. Frequently I go out by myself with just my digital camera, tripod and distant. I generally set some thing in my place this sort of as a backpack to aim on and then set it on self-timer. From time to time, I’m even lucky enough to have a good friend come along with me and push the shutter. It’s incredibly complicated but definitely fulfilling at the exact time.





To you, what are the features that make a best shot?

For me, there are many elements that go into producing a terrific shot. I feel the issue, lights, and composition are the most vital aspects. When all of these blend with each other seamlessly it results in a beautiful graphic.

How has selecting up pictures impacted your everyday living?

I come to feel like it’s made me respect everyday living a lot additional. It lets me respect the small wonders this sort of as viewing the sunset.

From conceptualizing to put up processes, how considerably planning goes into a shoot?

Some shoots are spur of the moment and I just do the job with what I have in entrance of me. Some others I have planned for weeks and I’m just ready for the proper weather to shoot in.





How do you light-weight your photos? Do you use synthetic or normal light-weight?

I use normal light-weight ninety nine.9% of the time. I like how it is totally free to use and you can also use it in distinctive techniques to manipulate your photos. I have made use of studio lights in advance of but only to mimic the normal light-weight from a window if I want an excess kick of light-weight.

What has been your favourite capturing area?

My favourite shoot area is definitely the woods. I adore generating little fairy tales and stories in them.

How would you outline your design and style?

I would outline my photographic design and style as whimsical, surreal and dreamy.





Is there an total information you would like your photos convey?

Most of my pictures are stand by yourself pieces and just about every have their possess information. For instance, my photograph Closed Doors marked when I shut “metaphorical” doors in my everyday living to distinctive points and needed to go on.

What worries have you confronted although generating?

I’ve confronted a lot of worries in my do the job. Predominantly, I’ve confronted observed it tough seeking to remain influenced. It is so tough to feel of a new notion all the time and if practically nothing is genuinely heading on in my everyday living at that time I find it tough to shoot a significant graphic. I also find it complicated to not critique my possess do the job. I get carried absent occasionally wondering it’s not great enough when I really should be proud of it.

What’s a will have to have in your equipment bag?

A will have to have for me is my 35mm 1.four lens. It is my go to lens for most scenarios and it captures light-weight wonderfully!





How considerably put up processing goes into a accomplished photo?

I’d say I devote a great couple of hours editing my pics. I like to piece them with each other into a person closing photograph. It begins with picking out my favorites and selecting bits from just about every photo to merge into a person. Right after having the composition with each other and compositing in distinctive aspects, I aim on retouching and then lastly I participate in with the coloration. I’ve started off to come back again to it soon after finishing it and wondering how can I increase this. If this was a portray, what would/would not be in this article. I find that squinting your eyes at an graphic can help you see interruptions clearer.

What are your ideas for the future? Do you have any forthcoming tasks?

I have really a lot of commissioned do the job heading on at the moment. In January, I’m planning on commencing a 52-week task to keep me occupied and to also make me produce do the job additional typically.

Do you have any assistance for aspiring photographers?

I do! Hold practising and even if somebody doesn’t like what you’re doing. Still do it. Art is incredibly subjective and own, If you like it, then which is all that issues.

Adam Fowl: Web site | Facebook | Instagram | Flickr

granted permission to use photographs by Adam Fowl.