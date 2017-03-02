I’m a photographer from Lithuania, 19 many years aged. A couple of stray cats live near my home and about a year ago I tried to consider some shots of them.
Two months ago I looked at these shots and recognized that stray cats glimpse genuinely attention-grabbing, not like frequent, sweet cats that we generally see. I started out the lookup of stray cats and following two months of strolling the streets of Vilnius I can last but not least publish these shots, hope you will like them!
