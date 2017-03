Japan has a prosperous custom of meals carving named mukimono. If you have ever eaten at a fancy cafe in Japan you may well have uncovered a carrot carved into a bunny, garnishing your plate. But in the fingers of Japanese artist Gaku, the artwork of fruit and vegetable carving is elevated to a new realm of edible creations.

Far more details: Instagram (h/t: spoon-tamago)

Like DYT on FB: